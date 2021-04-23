Politics
Read time: 1 minute
comments

Madison Cawthorn Asked About Visiting Hitler's House

The North Carolina congressman helpfully clarified for the student that it wasn't Hitler's house but his Bavarian mountain retreat instead.
By Ed Scarce
1 hour ago by Ed Scarce
Views:

While still a candidate for the House of Representatives, Madison Cawthorn shared a photo instagram with his brother at the Eagle's Nest, Hitler's Bavarian mountain retreat. Yesterday, a Washington-based student asked him about it.

Source: Newsweek

In a separate clip shared on Twitter by Mitchell, who was described by Mediaite as a political science student living in Washington, Republican representative Madison Cawthorn was asked about his visit to Hitler's Bavarian mountain retreat.

Cawthorn's Instagram account features a post which is location stamped at the Eagle's Nest from 2017. The mountaintop building, designed as a 50th birthday present for the Nazi leader, is open to the public as a historic site.

Like the video of Cruz, Mitchell's clip starts with the Congressman apparently posing for a selfie.

Mitchell asks: "How was visiting Hitler's house?" Hawthorn responds: "No, didn't go there."

Asked what his Instagram post referred to, Hawthorn replied: "That, I believe, was the retreat."

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $21 for 2021? Please consider a one-time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team