Madison Cawthorn Asked About Visiting Hitler's House

While still a candidate for the House of Representatives, Madison Cawthorn shared a photo instagram with his brother at the Eagle's Nest, Hitler's Bavarian mountain retreat. Yesterday, a Washington-based student asked him about it.

Source: Newsweek

In a separate clip shared on Twitter by Mitchell, who was described by Mediaite as a political science student living in Washington, Republican representative Madison Cawthorn was asked about his visit to Hitler's Bavarian mountain retreat.

Cawthorn's Instagram account features a post which is location stamped at the Eagle's Nest from 2017. The mountaintop building, designed as a 50th birthday present for the Nazi leader, is open to the public as a historic site.

Like the video of Cruz, Mitchell's clip starts with the Congressman apparently posing for a selfie.

Mitchell asks: "How was visiting Hitler's house?" Hawthorn responds: "No, didn't go there."

Asked what his Instagram post referred to, Hawthorn replied: "That, I believe, was the retreat."