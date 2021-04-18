Misc
Mike’s Blog Round Up

By Tengrain

What a week! We've gone from Infrastructure week, to mass shootings, to the return of Jim Crow, to our failed political press, to the end of Endless Wars, to Republicans packing the Supreme Court, and all of these stories remind us that we don't need the GOPs' fascist groove thang!

No More Mister Nice Blog handicaps the upcoming Georgia gubernatorial race and finds the challenger... lacking.

The Rude Pundit says that Republicans are not being subtle, and that's a lot coming from him!

Balloon Juice proves that where'er you are around the world, you're eff'ed if you are under conservative rule.

Bonus Track: Shower Cap sums up the week as only he can!

Thanks for letting me be a part of your week, and I hope to return again soon. Keep up the good fight, we got the fascists on the run!

Round-up by Tengrain who blogs at Mock, Paper, Scissors. You can follow Tengrain on the Twitters, too. Send tips, requests, and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with For MBRU in the subject line).

