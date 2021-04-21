Alicublog: A prominent conservative visiting Budapest is experiencing Orban envy.
Hackwhackers: The family home of Harriet Tubman has been discovered in Dorchester County, Maryland.
Michigan Advance: Michigan educators call for a pause on in-person schooling as COVID-19 surge continues.
Angry Bear: How redistribution fuels the velocity of wealth and makes America richer.
Speaking of which, your quote of the day:
"Changes in capital gains and dividends were the largest contributor to the increase in the overall income inequality.” (Thomas Hungerford, Congressional Research Service, December 2011)
Guest blogging Mike's Blog Round Up this week is Jon Perr from Perrspectives. Send your tips, recommendations, comments and angst to mbru AT crooksandliars DOT com.