Mock, Paper, Scissors: If confronted by a farting Capybara, duck and cover.

Balloon Juice: America’s “take it for granted” gap, in black and white.

Blue NC: North Carolina Republicans are resurrecting TABOR, one of the worst public policy ideas of all time.

Calculated Risk: Over half of Americans ages 18 and older have had at least one COVID-19 vaccine, but 67,000 new cases daily and 34,000 hospitalized means we’ve still got a long way to go.

Joe.My.God.: Former GOP House Speaker John Boehner (R-OH) says the proposed America First Caucus is “the nuttiest thing I’ve ever seen.”

Speaking of which, your quote of the day:

"It's not my job to tell the American people what to think. Our job in Washington is to listen to the American people...Listen, the American people have the right to think what they want to think. I can't -- it's not my job to tell them.” (Rep. John Boehner (R-OH), asked by NBC’s David Gregory to denounce the Obama “birther” lie, February 13, 2011)

