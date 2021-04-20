Entertainment
Pillow Guy Mike Lindell Is Obsessed With Jimmy Kimmel

Mike Lindell kept mentioning Jimmy Kimmel during his "Frank-a-thon." And the late-night host noticed!
By Frances Langum

Those poor, poor, Jimmy Kimmel interns.

Their job yesterday was to watch Mike Lindell's "Frank-a-thon" for his "social media website" and clip the over ten times Lindell meantioned Jimmy Kimmel.

Kimmel played all of them during last night's monologue. Give those interns a raise!

Lindell even said he was "praying" for Jimmy Kimmel and that he would be happy to do an interview with him. Kimmel grabbed at the chance, with conditions.

"Of course I would have him on our show," said Kimmel. "Under two conditions. Number one, he has to actually come into our studio. I need to see him in person. I want to smell the knockwurst in his mustache. And number two, I would like to conduct our interview in a bed, surrounded by pillows. Just me and Mike snuggled up in a California king surrounded by sacks of goose feathers.”

Kimmel's sidekick Guillermo didn't believe that Lindell is actually praying for Jimmy.

Jimmy's interns also searched for the term "we're under attack" but it appears Lindell said it too many times to count.

And Kimmel was disappointed that the Trump impersonator didn't stick with the bit. "If you get through to Mike Lindell and he thinks he's got Trump on the line? Go with it! Don't just scream your website out, milk it! Reel him in!"

