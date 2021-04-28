Activism
Read time: 2 minutes
comments

Racist Threatened Door Dash Driver, Now Arrested

Rhodes told the Black delivery driver he had an AK-47 in his trunk and that he’d “blow [her] f***ing head off.”
By Ed Scarce
17 hours ago by Ed Scarce
Views:

In this sordid little tale, James Rhodes yelled obscenities and threatened the delivery driver who just happened to be in his probably very white neighborhood, delivering food with her child also in the car. You can listen for yourself what he said to get himself arrested, profuse use of the N-word, of course, but also that he had a gun in his car. Apparently racists think they can still do this sort of thing in 2021.

Anyway, for his little show, Rhodes: (a) immediately lost his job, (b) got himself evicted from the apartment complex, and finally (c) just got himself arrested.

Source: Akron Beacon Journal

A man caught on video threatening to shoot a Black Door Dash driver has been arrested and charged with ethnic intimidation, a fifth-degree felony, and aggravated menacing, a first-degree misdemeanor.

James Rhodes, 53, pleaded not guilty to the misdemeanor, and the felony charge is being referred to a Summit County grand jury following a court appearance Tuesday.

Capt. Bryan Snavely said the department issued a summons for Rhodes to appear in court and booked him at the Stow Police Department afterward. He was released on a $10,000 personal recognizance bond set by the court.

The incident was captured on video. Rhodes is alleged to repeatedly yell racist slurs and threatens a woman at the Wyndham Ridge Apartments parking lot at 7 p.m. April 17.

“Yes, and I’m a racist. And I’m a racist mother f*****. I got an AK-47 right now in my f****** g** d*** car and I’ll blow your f****** head off,” the man said.


James Rhodes (Photo courtesy: Stow police)

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $21 for 2021? Please consider a one-time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team