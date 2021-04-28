Racist Threatened Door Dash Driver, Now Arrested

In this sordid little tale, James Rhodes yelled obscenities and threatened the delivery driver who just happened to be in his probably very white neighborhood, delivering food with her child also in the car. You can listen for yourself what he said to get himself arrested, profuse use of the N-word, of course, but also that he had a gun in his car. Apparently racists think they can still do this sort of thing in 2021.

Anyway, for his little show, Rhodes: (a) immediately lost his job, (b) got himself evicted from the apartment complex, and finally (c) just got himself arrested.

Source: Akron Beacon Journal

A man caught on video threatening to shoot a Black Door Dash driver has been arrested and charged with ethnic intimidation, a fifth-degree felony, and aggravated menacing, a first-degree misdemeanor. James Rhodes, 53, pleaded not guilty to the misdemeanor, and the felony charge is being referred to a Summit County grand jury following a court appearance Tuesday. Capt. Bryan Snavely said the department issued a summons for Rhodes to appear in court and booked him at the Stow Police Department afterward. He was released on a $10,000 personal recognizance bond set by the court. The incident was captured on video. Rhodes is alleged to repeatedly yell racist slurs and threatens a woman at the Wyndham Ridge Apartments parking lot at 7 p.m. April 17. “Yes, and I’m a racist. And I’m a racist mother f*****. I got an AK-47 right now in my f****** g** d*** car and I’ll blow your f****** head off,” the man said.

Willing to bet this is an Ohioan

Yep@FBICleveland meet racist @JamesRhodes of #StowOhio works @DonleysInc seen here spewing racial slurs & threatening a Black woman in her car with a child. He pays $1000 /mo at Wyndham Ridge Apts.https://t.co/BZN7uCX1YI — WeirdAbsurdDad #LoveThatDerekChauvinsBailsRevoked (@absurd_dad) April 22, 2021

The person in the video does not currently work for Donley’s and will not be employed by us in the future. This is unacceptable. The behavior depicted in the video is unacceptable and horrific. — Donley's (@DonleysInc) April 22, 2021



James Rhodes (Photo courtesy: Stow police)