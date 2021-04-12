Media Bites
Ted Nugent Doesn't Believe 500K Died Of Covid

Ted Nugent should have to meet with families of the dead.
By John Amato
Image from: Screengrab

Facebook needs to take down Ted Nugent.

In the long-winded Facebook video, the NRA resident idiot and admitted draft dodger ranted over his recent tour being canceled because of the pandemic.

Ted claims COVID is a conspiracy because the country wasn't shut down for all the previous COVID outbreaks. Really.

That's a Kellyanne Conway debunked talking point she used back in April, 2020 to attack the World Health Organization.

The pandemic was labeled COVID19 because it originated in 2019.

Like many Americans, Ted Nugent's livelihood was upended by the coronavirus. But as usual with all TraitorTrump acolytes, he must promote lies and conspiracies to keep up with the QAnon crowd.

"The production companies won't let us tour again this year," Nugent complained.

He continued, "Dirty, bastard, lying scam. Smoke and mirrors. COVID19 freaks!"

"You know, I guess I would ask you — because I'm addicted to truth, logic and common sense — and my common-sense meter would demand the answer to why weren't we shut down for COVID one through 18? COVID-1 — and there was a COVID 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, 17 and 18 — COVID one through 18 didn't shut anything down but woah, COVID-19!"

"Why didn't we shut down for the AIDs epidemic or the flu or the Spanish flu. They claim 500,000 people died from Covid 19, Bullshit!"

I won't even offer up an opinion on these asinine remarks.

He went on to claim that all medical examiners in the entire United States are forced to say any death, even if you were stabbed to death must be caused by Covid.

This is the QOP.

The Republican party is filled with Nugents through and through.

They have no ideas to help the American people through this most difficult time.

They offer up nothing but conspiracy theories and outrage.

The bigger the better for the sycophantic lemmings.

All they do is bad performance art based on grievances.

www.facebook.com/watch/?v=1105769779922760

