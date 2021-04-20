Media Bites
COVID Denier Ted Nugent Admits Getting COVID, 'I Thought I Was Dying'

He's a conspiracy theory peddling numbskull that helped people get infected instead of staying safe.
By John Amato
COVID Denier Ted Nugent Admits Getting COVID, 'I Thought I Was Dying'

One of the most odious NRA loving right-wing a-holes, rocker Ted Nugent, who a little over a week ago claimed the coronavirus was a hoax because his tour was canceled, now admits getting COVID, and it's a "clusterf**k"

Eight days ago I wrote an article about one of Nugent's Facebook rants claiming there is no way over 500,000 Americans died from the virus.

"You know, I guess I would ask you — because I'm addicted to truth, logic and common sense — and my common-sense meter would demand the answer to why weren't we shut down for COVID one through 18? COVID-1 — and there was a COVID 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, 17 and 18 — COVID one through 18 didn't shut anything down but woah, COVID-19!"

"Why didn't we shut down for the AIDs epidemic or the flu or the Spanish flu. They claim 500,000 people died from Covid 19, Bullshit!"

Suddenly the draft-dodging moron came clean when he made this announcement on April 19th.

"Everybody told me that I should not announce this," Nugent said. "I have had flu symptoms for the last 10 days. I thought I was dying, it's just a clusterf*ck."

"I was tested positive today, I got the Chinese shit. Boy, I've got a stuffed-up head, body aches. My God, what a pain in the ass. I literally could hardly crawl out of bed the last few days, but I did I crawled. So I was officially tested positive for COVID-19 today."

Nugent told the doctor he refused to take the vaccine because "nobody knows what's in it."

Nugent then went on another idiotic rant about what the medical community can't do after you test positive.

"What would be the good from knowing?" Nugent asked a doctor.

The good, Ted is stay isolated so you don't infect another person, you cretin.

What's even worse is that his "people" told him to keep quiet about his infection. Who was "everybody" that told him to keep his mouth shut about getting COVID?

Nugent is still a-hole when it comes to vaccines, but that's to be expected because getting COVID doesn't get rid of being a mindless fool.

