Ted Nugent Goes On Rant Against 'Satanic Haters'

Ted Nugent can dish it out, but he just can't take it.
By John Amato
COVID denier, NRA sycophant, and right-wing shill Ted Nugent posted a new Facebook video attacking blue states, Democratic politicians and anyone who criticized him after he was infected with the coronavirus.

On April 12th, I wrote an article about the draft-dodging moron who claimed on Facebook that he thought 500K+ dead Americans from COVID was a hoax.

"You know, I guess I would ask you — because I'm addicted to truth, logic and common sense — and my common-sense meter would demand the answer to why weren't we shut down for COVID one through 18? COVID-1 — and there was a COVID 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, 17 and 18 — COVID one through 18 didn't shut anything down but woah, COVID-19!"

"Why didn't we shut down for the AIDs epidemic or the flu or the Spanish flu. They claim 500,000 people died from Covid 19, Bullshit!"

Then a few days later this same jackass revealed that he was infected with COVID and thought he "was dying" from the virus.

Nugent said. "I have had flu symptoms for the last 10 days. I thought I was dying, it's just a clusterf*ck."

Now Nugent dropped another Facebook video where he attacks every single person he can think of that he views as his political opponents or some sh*t.

“We pray for the satanic haters out there who actually celebrated other people’s suffering," he mewled, as if he actually thinks prayer is a thing.

Nugent received some hate mail he says, wishing his children would die from COVID. That's truly awful, but when a person vociferously claims a deadly virus is a hoax and scream about vaccinations and other people die from your actions, people tend to get nasty.

Ted continued to whine like a toddler without out his binky: "Devils, satanic monsters. Soulless, drunk-on-hate evil, evil people.”

"A monster gang of Satan worshipers," he continued.

I've been a blogger since the end of 2004, and I've received the most heinous, hate-filled death threats any of you can imagine. For years on end.

Twitter and Facebook trolls are nothing compared to the filth and degradation that littered our comment sections so often I had to stop working and spend hours deleting IP addresses from racist homophobic knuckledraggers.

The true evil are people like Ted, promoting QAnon conspiracy theories that are getting people killed and then whining about getting what they put in the universe back.

Ted's whole whine is below:

