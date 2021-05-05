Demented Trump Attacks Mike Pence For Not Stealing The 2020 Election

Facebook has upheld Trump's ban for at least the next six months, which is way too lenient and should be done with him for good.

TraitorTrump wrote a post on his blog --er-- social media platform, vilifying Liz Cheney, Mitch McConnell and his former VP Mike Pence,

Pence has been at his side like a well-trained puppy dog refusing to bite the hand that continually smacks him in the face for five years now, but loyalty is a one way street for Donald.

In a new statement Trump goes after Rep. Cheney...but also Mike Pence and Mitch McConnell pic.twitter.com/ql6BwZ6Dl8 — Meridith McGraw (@meridithmcgraw) May 5, 2021

"Had Mike Pence referred the information on six states (only need two) back to State Legislatures, and had gutless and clueless MINORITY Leader Mitch McConnell (he blew two seats in Georgia that should have never been lost) fought to expose all of the corruption that was presented at the time... we would have had a far different Presidential result."

This is an out and out LIE.

A BIG Lie.

A lie that has lead to his second impeachment, violence and death in this country and will continue to do so.

Mike Pence had no authority to do anything on January 6th, including any action to reject certified state election results.

The seditious ex-president continues to lie to make money off the rubes or has deluded himself into thinking Pence could have stolen a free and fair election from the people he supposedly swore to protect.

I'm writing this post so that Facebook, and all social media that has banned Donald Trump so far, issue him a lifetime ban and be done with it. Let him have his little blog to rant like the failed dictator he is.

Donald will never abide by any rules since his whole presidency was based on criminality, propaganda and immorality.