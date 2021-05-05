Politics
Read time: 2 minutes
comments

Demented Trump Attacks Mike Pence For Not Stealing The 2020 Election

It's just more Big Lies upon Big Lies, all to keep the cash rolling in.
By John Amato
Demented Trump Attacks Mike Pence For Not Stealing The 2020 Election
Image from: YouTube Screenshot

Facebook has upheld Trump's ban for at least the next six months, which is way too lenient and should be done with him for good.

TraitorTrump wrote a post on his blog --er-- social media platform, vilifying Liz Cheney, Mitch McConnell and his former VP Mike Pence,

Pence has been at his side like a well-trained puppy dog refusing to bite the hand that continually smacks him in the face for five years now, but loyalty is a one way street for Donald.

"Had Mike Pence referred the information on six states (only need two) back to State Legislatures, and had gutless and clueless MINORITY Leader Mitch McConnell (he blew two seats in Georgia that should have never been lost) fought to expose all of the corruption that was presented at the time... we would have had a far different Presidential result."

This is an out and out LIE.

A BIG Lie.

A lie that has lead to his second impeachment, violence and death in this country and will continue to do so.

Mike Pence had no authority to do anything on January 6th, including any action to reject certified state election results.

The seditious ex-president continues to lie to make money off the rubes or has deluded himself into thinking Pence could have stolen a free and fair election from the people he supposedly swore to protect.

I'm writing this post so that Facebook, and all social media that has banned Donald Trump so far, issue him a lifetime ban and be done with it. Let him have his little blog to rant like the failed dictator he is.

Donald will never abide by any rules since his whole presidency was based on criminality, propaganda and immorality.

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $21 for 2021? Please consider a one-time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team