Politics
Read time: 1 minute
comments

Florida Yearbook Prude Sucks At Photoshop

A Florida high school is surprised to find female yearbook photos "digitally altered" to cover shoulders and cleavage. The male swim team's Speedos? Not so much.
By Frances Langum

Bartram Trail High School, located in the majority white, majority Republican St. John's County Florida, has a problem.

They suck at Photoshop.

They also don't understand gender politics or body image issues among teenage girls.

Ann Irwin, the yearbook coordinator and language arts teacher, supervised the "digital alteration" of yearbook photos of 80 female students.

The results were ugly and absurd.

One mother (in the video above) noted that her daughter had been hospitalized in the past due to body issues. This sham prudery is NOT helpful, Bartram Trail.

The photos of the boy's swim team in Speedos was not altered for the yearbook.

I suggest a new yearbook adviser, one who isn't focused quite so much on teen boobies.

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $21 for 2021? Please consider a one-time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team