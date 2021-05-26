Idaho GOP Rep Who Doxxed Rape Survivor Says *She's* The Victim

State Rep. Priscilla Giddings, Republican candidate for Lieutenant Governor, who doxxed a rape victim, claims she's the victim and not the teenager she outed.

During a town hall meeting at the Idaho County Veterans Outreach and Community Center, Giddings cried to the audience that, “I will not be muzzled!”

Giddings told the room filled with about 80 people that since she shared a Redoubt article with both a picture and the name of the survivor in a rape case "she has recently received more than 200 nasty e-mail threats against her and her family, “all for sticking up for my conservative values.'"

Conservative values now mean outing teenage rape victims to defend people she supports in politics.

Gotcha.

The man who she compared to Brett Kavanaugh is Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger (R-Lewiston) who resigned in April during a two-day ethics hearing about allegations he raped a nineteen-year-old girl.

'Silencing conservatives' along with their 'cancel culture' woke nonsense meme is their play at a get-out-of-jail-free card for their repulsive behavior.

This is the modern GOP. It's filled with wacks and nuts and seriously unhinged people who do the nastiest, despicable things and then claim they are the victims.

What's really disturbing is the number of people that attended this town hall and who actually clapped for her.

(h/t Raw Story)