Politics
Indigenous New Zealand Lawmaker Censured For Haka Protest

This is Rawiri Waititi's second time being tossed. Earlier this year, his refusal to wear a neck-tie which he called a "colonial noose" got him banished.
By Ed Scarce

The Māori party of New Zealand is a small but vocal group in New Zealand's parliament. Rawari Waititi is the male co-leader and Debbie Ngarewa-Packer the female co-leader.

Source: The Guardian

Māori party co-leader Rawiri Waititi has been thrown out of New Zealand’s parliament after denouncing rhetoric from the opposition as racist and performing a haka.

Waititi said the opposition was inciting racism across New Zealand through its stance on Māori healthcare. The haka is a ceremonial dance for Māori, the indigenous people of New Zealand – it can represent a challenge, and is sometimes performed in moments of conflict.
...
Waititi was ejected from the House by speaker Trevor Mallard, after making a series of points of order. “Over the past two weeks there has been racist propaganda and rhetoric towards tangata whenua [indigenous people]. That not only is insulting to tangata whenua, but diminishes the mana [dignity] of this House,” Waititi said.
...
When asked to sit down by Mallard, he instead stepped into the centre of parliament to perform a haka, and was subsequently thrown out.

This was Waititi's second row with parliamentary rules this year.

In February, Waititi was ejected from the House for not wearing a tie. He said he had chosen to wear cultural dress in defiance of dress code: Waititi has dubbed ties a “colonial noose” and wore a pounamu, or greenstone, necklace in place of a necktie. House rules were subsequently revised to remove the necktie requirement.

