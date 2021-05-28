Mike’s Blog Round-Up

We're here to help: The Biden administration has opened a special enrollment period on HealthCare.gov through August 15, 2021. Enrollment is available for anyone and you do NOT need a qualifying event to use this open enrollment window. You can even change your existing plan if you want to! Tell a friend!

xpostfactoid suggests that while getting vaccinated, maybe sign up for the Affordable Care Act (subsidies are available!), two birds with one shot (so to speak).

Lawyers, Guns & Money tells us that Wisconsin Republican rejected a fully-funded federal offer to provide healthcare to the poor. These people are monsters.

Spocko's Brain reports that there was willful disregard for public health and safety during Prznint Stupid's rallies... by the Secret Service itself.

Hopes & Fears reminds us that women's health is still being regulated in terrible ways.

Bonus Track: NotionsCapital gives us the recital to make everyone feel better.

