Wednesday's child is full of "WHOA!!"

Labor isn't buying it: “I haven’t been back because I can’t really trust any restaurant owners to provide a safe environment for their employees," sez a restaurant wage-slave. EATER.

From digby, the mean streets of Santa Monica, where idiot protestors are on about children wearing masks. Much video of rational people protesting the poopy-heads.

Hackwhackers: Liz Cheney's last stand?

Leninism on the loose, from Informed Comment. "The Republican Party is the new American Communist Party: Pogo’s Revenge"

Bonus "Where's My Money?" Track from Joe.My.God.: Pay up Trump, you cheap prick.

