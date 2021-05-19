Mitch McConnell Now Proclaims He'll Obstruct January 6 Commission

Senator Mitch McConnell famously straight out attacked Donald Trump for instigating and fueling the insurrection at the US Capitol on January 6th.

"The mob was fed lies, they were provoked by [Trump],"McConnell said in a blistering monologue on the Senate floor on January 19th.

Traitor Trump flipped out and attacked him as well as Kevin McCarthy for being traitors to his cause. Many politicians like Rep. Kinzinger and Liz Cheney called for a commission to be formed to find out precisely how the insurrection was caused.

At first, Minority Leader McCarthy agreed to all members in the commission and then suddenly like a key witness in a murder trial being threatened for their safety by a mob boss recanted his earlier testimony and denounced the commission.

On Tuesday, McConnell said he was open to the idea of supporting the commission.

However, in a blink of an eye on Wednesday, McConnell clearly stated his opposition to it and claimed he will obstruct any attempts.

The Kentucky Senator claimed that since there have been so many arrests taking place that is no need to investigate any further.

"After careful consideration, I've made the decision to oppose the House Democrats' slanted and unbalanced proposal for another commission to study the events of Jan. 6," McConnell said.

As I said earlier Rep. McCarthy agreed to the panel's makeup from the HOUSE, so it is not slanted and unbalanced.

It's interesting that all these Republican congressmen and senators went gaga over Benghazi (which was a terrible attack on our outpost where four Americans were killed) by holding eight separate hearings to uncover the truth, they said. After the first two they knew what happened, but then they embarked on a fishing expedition used to attack Hillary Clinton during the runup to the 2016 election. That was always their plan, as outlined by the Groundswell folks in 2013.

Kevin McCarthy even admitted it to Sean Hannity:

"Everybody thought Hillary Clinton was unbeatable, right? But we put together a Benghazi special committee, a select committee. What are her numbers today? Her numbers are dropping. Why? Because she's un-trustable. But no one would have known any of that had happened had we not fought,” McCarthy said. "I give you credit for that," said Hannity, who had not asked about the committee. "I'll give you credit where credit is due."

However on Jan. 6th, there are more people dead, Capitol police are committing suicide, officers were injured, and terrible damage was done to the US Capitol for the first time in hundreds of years as insane MAGA mobs stormed the most precious symbol of democracy in the world.

What are Republicans afraid of?



Here's a message for Democrats: