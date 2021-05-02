Politics
Mitt Romney Booed Lustily By Utah Republicans

They booed Romney in Salt Lake City, calling him a "traitor" and a "communist."
By Ed Scarce

Romney probably expected some booing but certainly not to this extent. You know things are bad when Mormons are booing "lustily." The booing only subsided when party chair Derek Brown scolded delegates to “show respect” for Romney.

Source: Salt Lake City Tribune

Sen. Mitt Romney was lustily booed by the more than 2,100 Republican delegates who packed into the Maverik Center on Saturday for the party’s state convention.

“Aren’t you embarrassed?” said Romney trying to deflect the chorus of catcalls that greeted him as he took the stage.

“I’m a man who says what he means, and you know I was not a fan of our last president’s character issues,” said Romney as delegates attempted to shout him down. Accusations that Romney was a “traitor” or “communist” flew from the crowd like so many poison darts.

The cacophony of disapproval only ended after outgoing party chair Derek Brown scolded delegates to “show respect” for Romney.

“You can boo all you like,” said Romney. “I’ve been a Republican all of my life. My dad was the governor of Michigan and I was the Republican nominee for president in 2012.”

