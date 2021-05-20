Newsmax Typo Calls Former Guy 'Thump'

On his YouTube show this week, Hal Sparks caught Newsmax showing a poll graphic so shoddy it called Donald Trump "Thump." This during an interview with Eric. Really.

Sparks queues up right-wing YouTube videos and comments on them live while watching. He does not watch the videos in advance. So his gleeful surprise at finding Newsmax calling Trump "Thump" is genuine.

"It's his dad! And he's sitting right there!" said Sparks. "Newsmax! Stop going to Fiverr!"

Fiverr being the online temp agency where one can hire typists, hopefully without typos. #Fail!

But there's more. The graphic also said that "amoung" Republican voters, Trump's so-called "policies" are popular.

This video doesn't mention that "immigrations issues" are very popular amoung Republicans.

Newsmax did not continue with the graphic but returned to their interview with Eric Trump, a regular on their programming, heh.

The Hal Sparks YouTube channel is here. Recommended.