Sunday Morning Bobblehead Thread

I had no idea what "Army of the Dead" was when I saw Tig Notaro trending, but I sure as sh*t know who Tig Notaro is, and I love her harder than all my TV, legal, Senate, and House of Rep husbands, and possibly the man to whom I'm legally wed put together ("One Mississippi," anyone?) so I investigated enough to glean the following:

1. "Army of the Dead" is a movie

2. Tig Notaro is in said movie

3. Tig Notaro replaced Chris D'Elia in the movie's cast (read why here.)

4. Tig Notaro drop-kicking every ignorant f*cking misogynist out of existence is my new religion

5. As in absolutely everything she does, Tig Notaro sets new standards for awesomeness and cool

I mean, LOOK at her.

The breathtaking Tig Notaro#ArmyOfTheDead pic.twitter.com/TWUVDSGyoi — Haroon Balls to the Walls (@WhyHaroon) May 22, 2021

Tig Notaro owns so hard in "ARMY OF THE DEAD" she should be getting wall-to-wall action offers. Give her a franchise, where she can blast away 1000 dudes, blow up the final boss and walk off with the girl like it's nothin'. She's a born star - Joan of Arc via Jerry Bruckheimer https://t.co/8yDAIzORax — MovieBob Productions (@the_moviebob) May 22, 2021

Still can't believe @ZackSnyder replaced Chris Delia with Tig Notaro in #ArmyOfTheDead and he did it so flawlessly that anybody who didn't know what went behind the scenes, will never be able to tell.

Meanwhile WB and Joss Whedon couldn't even remove Henry Cavill's moustache 😂 pic.twitter.com/x0v0l1rHjM — sudipto sanyal (@sudiptoslg95) May 22, 2021

replace every shit man with tig notaro https://t.co/k9A8z7Ajuq pic.twitter.com/eNKCeOIBPk — Kay Taylor Rea (@kaytaylorrea) May 22, 2021

Tig Notaro’s first scene in ARMY OF THE DEAD is worth the film’s entire $90mil budget. 😂😂😂 — Lucky McKee (@LuckyMcKee) May 22, 2021

NETFLIX presents



THE HELICOPTER GUY



Starring TIG NOTARO pic.twitter.com/7hkakzpiGw — Deepak G (@deepakG47) May 22, 2021

Shane Black directed "The Predator" and had known sex offender Steve Wilder star in his movie and defended him.



Zack Snyder directed Army of the Dead. Chris D'Elia was outed as a predator. what did Zack do? said

"Fuck him! we'll edit him out and put Tig Notaro in." pic.twitter.com/q5aPPuFkLM — Comrade Cat (@DarnThatChuck) May 21, 2021

I fucking revere Tig Notaro pic.twitter.com/LwLkNtJPkb — Rob Delaney (@robdelaney) May 18, 2021

