Sunday Morning Bobblehead Thread

Your Sunday morning line-up, and a confession from yours truly.
By Aliza Worthington
I had no idea what "Army of the Dead" was when I saw Tig Notaro trending, but I sure as sh*t know who Tig Notaro is, and I love her harder than all my TV, legal, Senate, and House of Rep husbands, and possibly the man to whom I'm legally wed put together ("One Mississippi," anyone?) so I investigated enough to glean the following:

1. "Army of the Dead" is a movie
2. Tig Notaro is in said movie
3. Tig Notaro replaced Chris D'Elia in the movie's cast (read why here.)
4. Tig Notaro drop-kicking every ignorant f*cking misogynist out of existence is my new religion
5. As in absolutely everything she does, Tig Notaro sets new standards for awesomeness and cool

I mean, LOOK at her.

Here's your Sunday morning TV line up, according to Politico:

  • CNN“State of the Union”: Cedric Richmond … Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) … Rep. Peter Meijer (R-Mich.) … Scott Brown … Rep. Lucy McBath (D-Ga.)
  • FOX“Fox News Sunday”: Sen. Roy Blunt (R-Mo.) … Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) … Mark Regev. Panel: Guy Benson, Julie Pace and Charles Lane. Power Player: Virginia Ali.
  • CBS“Face the Nation”: Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) … Robert Gates … retired Lt. Gen. Russel Honoré … Katherine Rowe … Scott Gottlieb.
  • ABC“This Week”: Secretary of State Antony Blinken … Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine). Panel: Rahm Emanuel, Sarah Isgur, Donna Brazile and George Will.
  • MSNBC“The Sunday Show”: Rep. Madeleine Dean (D-Pa.) … Stuart Stevens … Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.) … St. Paul, Minn., Mayor Melvin Carter … Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman (D-N.J.) … Benjamin Crump … Robert Moore … Andrea Jenkins … Timothy L. O’Brien … Jasmine Burney-Clark … Joan Walsh.
  • CNN“Inside Politics”: Panel: Rachael Bade, Karoun Demirjian, Jeff Zeleny and Vivian Salama.

Whatchyaupto?

