Tucker Carlson Exploits 10-year-old To Trash Masks In School: UPDATED

As President Biden's approval ratings keep skyrocketing because of his policies, delivering vaccinations and handling the coronavirus, Fox News is becoming more and more unhinged.

The leader of the anti-vax, anti-mask brigade is Tucker Carlson.

On Tuesday, Tuckums used 10-year-old John Provenzano to bash mask-wearing in schools.

After showing a clip of the young man telling the school board meeting the difficulties he faces wearing masks, Carlson brought him and his father on to discuss the problem.

Tucker claims children are facing psychological breakdowns because of the masks, instead of blaming, you know, the coronavirus that has wreaked havoc throughout the world.

Can you imagine what would have happened if John's father listened to Trump and gave his son disinfectant to protect him from COVID19?

The pandemic has caused incredible frustrations throughout much of the nation, especially to families with children, but this is a national health emergency.

The health and welfare of children, especially in school settings is of much concern to everybody including school boards, teachers and administrators. Being overly cautious to prevent even one child from becoming infected and dying is what any professional in charge of the care and protection of children must do.

Instead of using policy experts and medical professionals, Fox News is continually putting on angry parents or old white people in diners from red districts to air their complaints against the stimulus package, CDC guidelines, vaccines and the Democratic party.

Tuckums is the king troll of them all. Shame on him for using a 10-year old this way.

UPDATE: Fox and Friends followed up Tucker's interview this morning by hosting the Provenzano family to again attack school safety measures.



Masks are now deemed medical devices on Fox News and suddenly schools shouldn't be allowed to prescribe them.