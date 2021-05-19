Media Bites
Read time: 1 minute
comments

Tucker Carlson Exploits 10-year-old To Trash Masks In School: UPDATED

Shame on Tucker Carlson for using a 10-year old in his crusade against masks. He is so triggered by a tiny piece of cloth!
By John Amato
1 hour ago by John Amato
Views:

As President Biden's approval ratings keep skyrocketing because of his policies, delivering vaccinations and handling the coronavirus, Fox News is becoming more and more unhinged.

The leader of the anti-vax, anti-mask brigade is Tucker Carlson.

On Tuesday, Tuckums used 10-year-old John Provenzano to bash mask-wearing in schools.

After showing a clip of the young man telling the school board meeting the difficulties he faces wearing masks, Carlson brought him and his father on to discuss the problem.

Tucker claims children are facing psychological breakdowns because of the masks, instead of blaming, you know, the coronavirus that has wreaked havoc throughout the world.

Can you imagine what would have happened if John's father listened to Trump and gave his son disinfectant to protect him from COVID19?

The pandemic has caused incredible frustrations throughout much of the nation, especially to families with children, but this is a national health emergency.

The health and welfare of children, especially in school settings is of much concern to everybody including school boards, teachers and administrators. Being overly cautious to prevent even one child from becoming infected and dying is what any professional in charge of the care and protection of children must do.

Instead of using policy experts and medical professionals, Fox News is continually putting on angry parents or old white people in diners from red districts to air their complaints against the stimulus package, CDC guidelines, vaccines and the Democratic party.

Tuckums is the king troll of them all. Shame on him for using a 10-year old this way.

UPDATE: Fox and Friends followed up Tucker's interview this morning by hosting the Provenzano family to again attack school safety measures.


Masks are now deemed medical devices on Fox News and suddenly schools shouldn't be allowed to prescribe them.

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $21 for 2021? Please consider a one-time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team