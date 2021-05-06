Tech
Traitor Trump Tries To Sneak Back Onto Twitter In Disguise

The seditious ex-president creates an account that EVERYONE recognized as his, and almost immediately the Twitterverse rallies to get the account suspended.
Traitor Trump Tries To Sneak Back Onto Twitter In Disguise
Is this the "John Miller/John Barron" version of Trump's attempt to get Twitter attention?

Twitter users noticed a new account called "The Desk Of Donald J. Trump," whose handle was @DJTDesk. He wasn't even trying to hide that it was him. Just like when he called a publicist claiming to be John Miller/Barron, he barely disguised his voice.

What a mediocre piece of crap loser.

Anyhow, users immediately caught on and called upon Twitter Support and Jack to end the account.

Pretty soon, #RemoveTrumpJack was trending.

This movement gathered so much steam so quickly, the account was suspended within the day, within hours. Didn't even last...well, take it away, @Bluegal.

Not that there won't be more...there already are.

And we go after them again...

Like many, I want to know what happened to this promise...

Oh, I know. It's not like he ever kept a promise in his entire life...

