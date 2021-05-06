Traitor Trump Tries To Sneak Back Onto Twitter In Disguise

Is this the "John Miller/John Barron" version of Trump's attempt to get Twitter attention?

Twitter users noticed a new account called "The Desk Of Donald J. Trump," whose handle was @DJTDesk. He wasn't even trying to hide that it was him. Just like when he called a publicist claiming to be John Miller/Barron, he barely disguised his voice.

What a mediocre piece of crap loser.

Anyhow, users immediately caught on and called upon Twitter Support and Jack to end the account.

I can’t quite put my finger on it, but there’s something shady about the new Twitter account @ DJTDesk. #RemoveTrumpJack pic.twitter.com/IX1x2BcqJC — Linda Childers (@lindarchilders) May 5, 2021

Dear @jack & @TwitterSupport:

Trump is back on this site spewing lies again. @DJTDesk is his new handle. His account should be taken down immediately.



RT#RemoveTrumpJack — TG (@TG22110) May 5, 2021

Pretty soon, #RemoveTrumpJack was trending.

Dear @jack

& @TwitterSupport



Trump is back on this site spewing lies again. @DJTDesk

is his new handle. His account should be taken down immediately.



RT#RemoveTrumpJack pic.twitter.com/WLWPRtIReq — Mark Damon (@markdamon77) May 5, 2021

You missed a spot, Jack... Clean this sh!t up please - @ DJTDesk



#RemoveTrumpJack pic.twitter.com/4vTJQJxWaI — Sue Me (@IAmHighOnHeels) May 5, 2021

I'll reiterate that enforcing Twitter TOS by making sure that none of Trump’s dangerous incitement and lies doesn't make a comeback is not a violation of the first amendment. #RemoveTrumpJack @DJTDesk https://t.co/MvmdrwL72F — David Weissman (@davidmweissman) May 5, 2021

This movement gathered so much steam so quickly, the account was suspended within the day, within hours. Didn't even last...well, take it away, @Bluegal.

Womp womp didn't last a Scaramucci #RemoveTrumpJack thank you. pic.twitter.com/mh3A0ARvYm — Frances Langum 🧶 (@bluegal) May 5, 2021

Hahahahaha it took 3 hours for Trump to get suspended again #RemoveTrumpJack pic.twitter.com/R75JtWWfTU — Lainie Nobel (@LainieNobel) May 5, 2021

*poof*



‘One day — it’s like a miracle — it will disappear’ pic.twitter.com/akWFxB1nB1 — Red 💉💉 (@Redpainter1) May 5, 2021

Not that there won't be more...there already are.

Here's two more DJT accounts that have been set up after the 1st one got suspended. Please report these two accounts. #RemoveTrumpJack @Twitter @TwitterSupport @TwitterSafety pic.twitter.com/TKF2wRmoNK — 🌎 The Tao of Kat 🌎 (@kathrynresister) May 5, 2021

And we go after them again...

*poof* 2.0



‘One day — it’s like a miracle — it will disappear’ pic.twitter.com/CsbZQqMYVQ — Red 💉💉 (@Redpainter1) May 5, 2021

Like many, I want to know what happened to this promise...

The Big Lie👇🏾👇🏾👇🏾👇🏾



“If I lose to Joe Biden, you’ll never see me again.” - 45 — 💞🕊Heyoka 🕊💞 (@HeyokaEmpath01) May 4, 2021

Oh, I know. It's not like he ever kept a promise in his entire life...