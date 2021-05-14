Until Trump Admits To Killing Hundreds Of Thousands Of Americans...

The rate at which the Biden administration has put vaccines into the arms of the American people has been an unprecidented achievement.

Biden spent a total of zero days arguing about inauguration size.

There were no red state/ blue state fights between the commander-in-chief, his detractors, and his allies.

Instead, there's been all-out push to get Americans vaccinated no matter where you live -- and the results are palpable.

However, Fox News, conservative conspiracy media outlets and Republican politicians continually try to force the Biden administration to thank TraitorTrump for vaccines even though Pharma is responsible.

Throwing money at a problem by a president is fine if you're a Republican, but when Biden wants to heal America and its infrastructure he's called a corrupt socialist.

As Americans, we can never forget Trump's behavior during the outbreak of the coronavirus.

His failures to get even test kits produced and out to the people helped the spread.

A year ago today, Trump actually made this remarkably insane statement:

TRUMP: "When you test, you have a case. When you test, you find something is wrong with people. If we didn't do any testing we would have very few cases." pic.twitter.com/tEX1uXQbmp — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 14, 2020

"When you test, you have a case. When you test, you find something is wrong with people. If we didn't do any testing we would have very few cases," he said.

This moronic imbecile and members of administration continually claimed the reason the US has so many infections is because they test more than anybody else. Even a five-year-old realizes that we had so many infections because so many people were f**king infected.

Who could forget when Trump told Americans to use UV lights and disinfectants to combat Covid?

He also promoted the snake remedy oil hydroxychloroquine as a COVID cure because one person claimed it was.

These idiotic remarks led to more confusion, more infections, and more deaths throughout this country

Flash forward to today and Trump is still begging President Biden to "mention" his name.

TraitorTrump has refused to take any of the blame for the many deaths under his putrid watch. He lied to the American people about the severity of the coronavirus when it first hit.

This was uncovered during one of our Woodward's interviews with the former guy that he recorded so we have actual audio to back that up.

You just breathe the air and that’s how it’s passed,” Trump said in a Feb. 7 call. “And so that’s a very tricky one. That’s a very delicate one. It’s also more deadly than even your strenuous flu.” “This is deadly stuff,” the president repeated for emphasis.

But Trump continually told the public that COVID19 wasn't anymore serious than the ordinary flu and it would just disappear.

On FOX Business today, Stuart Varney, a true TraitorTrump fanboy was upset that the Biden administration hasn't recognized his Lord and Savior. He longed to hear these words.

"Thank you, President Trump," Varney said.

Crackpot Fox Doc Mark Siegel claimed that just a single word would help unify the country -- if Biden thanked Trump.

This is another big lie.

Left-wing derangement syndrome has infected Republicans more than reality about the coronavirus.

It doesn't matter what President Biden says at all because he and his administration will be disparaged like he was over the Colonial Pipeline cyber-attack that happened under Trump.

Truth and reality do not t exist within the GOP any longer.

And if President Biden were to name drop the seditious ex-president, ever, then he and his acolytes would claim Biden admitted Donald was the savior of humanity.

We can't move forward until the past is reckoned with. If Trump is willing to admit to the American people that his response was so disastrous to the health and well-being of the American people, then maybe some healing could be done.

But that will never happen.

Even after both his impeachments for his criminality, his response to the coronavirus will go down in history as the greatest failure of any president.