What's That Row Of Orbs On This Maryland Home's Security Camera?

Video captured by a Ring home security camera Saturday night in Bowie, Maryland shows a line of brightly lit orbs drifting above the backyard of a home. Via Fox5 News:

In the video you can clearly see six connected orbs moving back and forth in the bottom left area of the frame. As the orbs move toward the top of the frame, they become larger and the line becomes longer before disappearing off camera. The orbs move back into frame one last time before completely disappearing.

Rhonda, who owns the home, sent FOX 5 the video after seeing coverage on our air of similar orbs caught on camera in Florida.

She told us that this was the first time seeing anything strange on her camera. She says her backyard flood cam was installed about a month ago and faces the woods where it typically captures animals.