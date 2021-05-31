Politics
Fox News Melts Down At 'Spoiled' VP Harris' Memorial Day Wish

Fox News hosts on Sunday lashed out at Vice President Kamala Harris after she told her Twitter followers to "enjoy the long weekend" during the Memorial Day holiday.
"There are many who are upset the leaders in this country do not quite remember the meaning of this weekend," Fox & Friends co-host Will Cain said before pointing to Harris's tweet.

"It's more than a long weekend," co-host Pete Hegseth complained. "The landing craft at Normandy beach. Long weekend. Or soldiers storming Iwo Jima. Long weekend. We talk about antifa or the anti-racists. Talk about the real anti-fascists and the real anti-racists, those men in World War II who put on the uniform to go fight real fascists and real racism around the world."

"You're in a position of such power and your only answer is 'Look at me, I'm cute, have a long weekend,'" he remarked.

Co-host Carley Shimkus argued that former President Donald Trump won in 2016 because of "those kinds of messages" and "President Obama's apology tour."

"Now we are going back to that Obama era of apologies and have a nice long weekend," she said. "She's the vice president. That tweet may be acceptable for not a politician, maybe somebody that's not running for office, or anything like that. But she's the second most powerful person in the world and she said on Memorial Day, have a nice long weekend."

The three co-hosts also slammed President Joe Biden over a tweet in which he is seen eating ice cream.

"We've become so spoiled," Cain opined. "We are the spoiled grandchildren, the spoiled great-grandchildren of people who truly built this country from a place where your freedom wasn't something you could so easily take for granted."

