Disney's Premiere Of 'Loki' Tops The Charts Of All Streaming Services

The newest Disney Marvel Universe series "Loki" was the most-watched series premiere this quarter across all streaming services.

ReelGood emailed us with the stats:

Loki's opening weekend shares of streaming and engagement via Reelgood also boxed out WandaVision's 9.3% back in January as well as The Falcon and the Winter Soldier's 6% shares in March. Netflix's recently released Sweet Tooth (which made the rounds on social media because of its creative ad placement in USA Today) took the #3 spot with a strong first-weekend performance.

I think it's cool that we have data when it comes to streaming services because for years when Netflix was the boss, they always kept their statistics very hush-hush.

It was this type of data that kept Agents Of Shield (one of my favorites) around for two more years when it was thought it would be cancelled after the great season 5 finale.

I watched the first episode of Loki called Glorious Purpose on Disney's streaming platform and it was very entertaining.