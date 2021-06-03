Don Lemon Says Media Should Leave Trump Alone In His Delusions

Don Lemon is a little pissed off about how much attention the disgraced former president Trump gets.

He pointed out Trump supporters are nowhere near the majority of people in this country.

"It is a number -- I don't believe it's the majority of people in the Republican party. So remember, you have to look at the percentage of the electorate. The percentage of people who are part of the Republican party and the percentage of people who believe in that. It's not a majority of people in this country," he said.

"I just wonder if we overinflate it, if we give too much of a voice to it because Donald Trump right now is the Wizard of Oz. He's the man behind the curtain and doesn't have any power. His power comes from us, that we keep promoting him and we keep talking about this. Sometimes we should probably ignore a lot of it because he has -- look. he was deplatformed. Look what happened with disinformation on social media the moment he was deplatformed. And his -- you know, the Desk of Donald J. Trump blog. It's gone. Because no one was logging in."

He said sometimes we should just let him have "that majority of a minority that he has and then soon, I think, they will probably wake up and realize there is not going to be a new inauguration in August. There's no lever in the Constitution that provides for that. They are going to have to live in reality one day, but we cannot let minority rule become the rule in this country," he said.

Brianna Keilar disagreed. "Because I will tell you, the initial information about this, that's not what these folks -- they're not getting it from us. Like, we're the ones who are knocking it down."

Lemon agreed that we should rebut them, but we don't have to talk about it every day.

"Listen, I had a conversation with someone who is a very big position with a social media platform. And they said, what they have learned is that just by saying, well, that is wrong, that's disinformation, that that makes people want to spread it more. And so what you have to do is offer them an alternative to the misinformation," he said.

Because Trump is "a fount of misinformation," he said, "if you're going to give people an alternative, give them the alternative to Trump that doesn't include Trump because Trump is always going to be a liar. He's always been a liar. He's always been a bigot. he's always going to be a bigot. So why do we keep saying, 'oh, my God, I can't believe he's a bigot.' Of course he is. 'Oh, my God, I can't believe he's a liar.' Of course he is.

"He's a 77-year-old man. He's not all of a sudden going to change and become this magnanimous person. He's a very small, tiny, unhappy man who is living in a delusion, acting like a lounge act going from the former president of the United States. Think about this. He randomly shows up at people's weddings at his estate down in Mar-A-Lago because that is the only outlet that he has to spread his misinformation.

"Let him have it. Leave him alone."