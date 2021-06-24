Newsmax Guest Insists White Americans Are Least Racist Of All

Yesterday General Mark Milley, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, made Rep. Matt Gaetz look like a fool for his insane critical race theory question.

The repercussion of this was a total meltdown from Fox News hosts, as well as their lesser-known at Newsmax.

Sam Sorbo, Kevin Sorbo's wife and host of the weekly radio show, attacked the general and then made a completely ignorant remark about racism in America.

Newsmax' Stinchfield said Gen. Milley wouldn't have said this when Traitor Trump was in office.

"Critical Race Theory" wasn't a thing under the treasonous ex because at that time no one on the right was using it as a racist-baiting talking point to undermine Biden's administration and to promote a new wingnut culture war meme.

Sam Sorbo claimed that Gen. Milley is an ideologue that was advanced in the military to promote "this faulty ideology."

Her next remarks made her sound like a Klansman.

Sorbo said, "There really isn't white rage, except that now white people are being accused of being racist, even though they are the least racist of the people in the United States. Now they are gonna get outraged because they don't like being accused of being racist."

That's some projection and victim blaming you got there, Sam.

Does she even understand what racism is?