Florida Condo Building Collapses: 'It Looked Like A Bomb Went Off'

The collapse of the multi-story building at 8777 Collins Avenue in Surfside happened about 2 a.m. EST, according to CNN:

(CNN) A multistory residential building partially collapsed early Thursday in the South Florida community of Surfside, killing at least one person and raising fears that others may be trapped under rubble.

The collapse happened around 2 a.m. ET. Video from the scene shows a side of the building -- more than 10 stories tall -- having fallen, with huge piles of rubble underneath and a large number of first responders.

One person there has died, and at least 10 others were treated on the scene, Surfside Mayor Charles W. Burkett said.