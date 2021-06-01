Media Bites
Fox News Whines: America Is Tired Of Being Confronted About Racism

Jason Chaffetz claims President Biden calling to be rid of racism makes Biden the racist.
Fox News tries to paint President Biden as the actual racist after he gave a speech honoring those lost from the Tulsa massacre.

Harris Faulkner, host of the Faulkner Focus, brought on lily-white former Representative from Utah Jason Chaffetz for his expertise about race. Chaffetz claimed there is some racism in America but America is not racist.

Throughout the segment, Fox News never even described to their audience what the Tulsa massacre was all about, instead showing a chyron which blared, "Biden casts U.S. as racist."

Chaffetz was aghast that Biden wants to root out all racism in America.

After reciting a litany of white grievances against African-Americans, finally Chaffetz got really honest from a white supremacist perspective.

"I think America is tired of being being told that it's racist," he whined. "I know I'm not racist. I know my family is not racist. I know most of my friends aren't racist and if they were racist I wouldn't hang out with them!!!"

That's reassuring.

"So, America is tired of that," he concluded.

Obviously, that's a lie. Conservatives, QAnon, MAGA cultists or however you want to call them, which are actually just Republicans are the ones tired of hearing about racism, because they are the racists.

His solution is to create opportunities and allow "everybody" to thrive. Survival of the fittest and all that.

It's 2021, when exactly is that supposed to happen? They've had lots of time all that equality to take place but it doesn't ever seem to happen.

What really is at issue with these racist apologists is the idea of reparations.

"Stop taking Americans money and then handing it out the way they see fit."

Giving incredible tax breaks to the very wealthy while giving 99% of the country nothing would be called handing out money the way Republican see fit.

Then Jason made believe he's a Martin Luther King expert.

"That wasn't the vision of Martin Luther King and I heard from other civic leaders," he stated. Martin Luther King was a democratic socialist arguing for a more equitable distribution of wealth.

Instead of contradicting him, Harris Faulkner just nodded in agreement. Who needs facts?

