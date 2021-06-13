Politics
Read time: 1 minute
comments

Lara Trump: 'Arm Up And Get Guns'

Trump's daughter-in-law suggested using vigilante violence against people crossing our southern border during an interview with Fox's Jeanine Pirro this Saturday.
By Heather
3 hours ago by Heather
Views:

Lara Trump suggested using vigilante violence against people crossing our southern border during an interview with Fox's Jeanine Pirro this Saturday.

The former president's daughter-in-law suggested residents of Texas, New Mexico, Arizona, and California should arm themselves and prepare for violence.

"And I don't know what you tell the people that live at the southern border," she said. "I guess they better arm up and get guns and be ready — and maybe they're going to have to start taking matters into their own hands."

Trump's entire family has a dangerous habit of promoting violence if they believe it benefits them politically, and Fox has been more than happy to help Republicans fan the flames of hatred when it comes to people fleeing South and Central America.

As John Amato noted back in March when Fox hired Lara Trump, "Fox News is Republican state-sponsored propaganda TV through and through and this puts a bow on it."

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $21 for 2021? Please consider a one-time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team