New Body Cam Footage From Jan 6 Shows A Lack Of 'Tourists'

Fifty-six seconds of tape released by the Justice Department was used in the prosecution of retired police officer Thomas Webster. In the bodycam footage, Webster is seen attacking with what appears to be a flagpole. The video is violent.

Anyone who argues the Trump Republican rioters were mere tourists, were sekrit FBI agents, or Antifa in disguise, are lying. It's clear what the Republican Party is defending in this video: rabid white nationalists using violence in an attempt to overthrow democracy.

As Stephanie Ruhle notes in the video above, "This was not a normal day at the Capitol."

So much for "back the blue" and "support the constitution." Here is a retired cop striking Capitol police officers with a flagpole for a Republican wannabe President-for-Life.

Republican lawmakers simply don't want to be the candidates of personal responsibility.

pretty sure we still haven't seen all footage, intel and knowings about how hard those capitol police people had to fight and how violently they were attacked by a mob heated up with the narrative of the former guy and lots of republicans about a 'stolen election'.. — Average Dude (@DF63213279) June 17, 2021

Here's Republican representative Andrew Clyde absolutely terrified on January 6th and being defended by people whose hands he now won't shake pic.twitter.com/wpL0qJiW7T — Seth Abramson (@SethAbramson) June 17, 2021