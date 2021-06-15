Politics
New Emails Prove Just How Hard Trump Pushed For DOJ 'Election Fraud' Investigation

The emails also show Trump also pushed out Atlanta's U.S. Attorney for refusing to pursue Trump's election fraud claims.
By Susie Madrak
By Susie Madrak
Democrats on the House Oversight committee released emails today showing how former Trump staffers and allies pressured the Justice Department to investigate their claims of voter fraud in the presidential election -- and how Trump pushed them to get then-acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen to file legal challenges to the election results. Via CNN:

The emails from Justice Department and White House officials show how Trump allies pressured Rosen to consider false and outlandish allegations that the election had been stolen and sought to get the Justice Department to formally back up the false claims. The documents also offer a window into how Rosen dealt with the political pressure from the White House soon after he was tapped to lead the department in the final weeks of the Trump administration.

Amid the pressure, Rosen said he refused to speak to Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani about his false claims that the 2020 election was stolen.

When Mark Meadows, then-White House chief of staff, sought to have Rosen arrange an FBI meeting with a Giuliani ally pushing a conspiracy theory that Italy was using military technology and satellites to somehow change votes to Joe Biden, Rosen said he would not help Giuliani.

Oh yeah, and Trump also pushed out Atlanta's U.S. Attorney for refusing to pursue Trump's election fraud claims.

