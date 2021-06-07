Shorter Jake Tapper To Mike Pence: 'SMH, Dude'

Jake Tapper is trying with Mike Pence.

But really.

On State of the Union on Sunday, Tapper reviewed the actual history of January 6. That Pence had to be "whisked away by security." That "there was a very real fear that day for Mike Pence’s life and the lives of his family members."

But Trump abandoned his loyal vice-president. He praised the mob late in the day, saying "we love you."

JAKE TAPPER: An event where a mob tried to lynch you is not something any rational person would agree to agree with anyone on. And for what it's worth, I do consider Mike Pence to be rational. But what’s happening is, that Mike Pence is no longer in a rational world. He’s trying to function and to thrive, frankly, in Donald Trump’s alternative universe. And in this deranged place, not only was the election stolen — it wasn’t — but we learned from multiple reports in the last few days, led by 'The New York Times's Maggie Haberman, Trump actually believes he could be reinstated as president in August because of these unofficial and frankly fraudulent ballot audits going on in places such as Arizona.

