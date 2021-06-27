Sunday Morning Bobblehead Thread

I don't know about you, but this is how I begin my workouts.
Here's the incredible Donnell Whittenburg at the gymnastics trials for Tokyo.
"His sweat has muscles."@D_whittenburg x #GymTrials21 | #TokyoOlympics
📺 NBCSN/@peacockTV pic.twitter.com/IB5ieqX11z
— #TokyoOlympics (@NBCOlympics) June 25, 2021
Here's your Sunday morning line-up, according to Politico:
- ABC “This Week”: Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) … Sen. Rob Portman (R-Ohio) … Minnesota A.G. Keith Ellison. Panel: Donna Brazile, Yvette Simpson, Sarah Isgur and Ramesh Ponnuru.
- CNN “State of the Union”: Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) … Cedric Richmond.
- NBC “Meet the Press”: Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-La.) … Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.). Panel: Yamiche Alcindor, Joshua Johnson, Andrea Mitchell and Danielle Pletka.
- CBS “Face the Nation”: Cedric Richmond … Miami Mayor Francis Suarez … Sen. Jon Tester (D-Mont.) … Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson … Scott Gottlieb.
- FOX “Fox News Sunday”: Rep. Jim Banks (R-Ind.) … Kansas City, Mo., Mayor Quinton Lucas … Cedric Richmond. Panel: Dana Perino, Jonathan Swan and Mo Elleithee. Power Player: Marc Polymeropoulos.
- MSNBC “The Sunday Show”: Rep. John Sarbanes (D-Md.) … Rep. Karen Bass (D-Calif.) … Rep. Ritchie Torres (D-N.Y.) … Matthew Dowd … Sophia Nelson.
- CNN “Inside Politics”: Panel: Molly Ball, Seung Min Kim, Phil Mattingly, Brittany Shepherd and Jonathan Reiner.