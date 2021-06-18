New Book Reveals Trump Denigrating 'The Blacks' In White House

In a new book (this one not written by Trump sycophants like Cory Lewandowski and David Bossie) The Wall Street Journal's Mike Bender writes that Trump blames Jared for hiring Brad Parscale, supporting criminal reform that made him look weak, as well as not looking tough after the George Floyd murder.

Excerpts appear at Politico's Magazine.

‘I’ve done all this stuff for the Blacks — it’s always Jared telling me to do this,’ Trump said to one confidante on Father’s Day. ‘And they all f—— hate me, and none of them are going to vote for me.’”

Latest from my new book: https://t.co/ptNt345JQK pic.twitter.com/Bz2h3jcHmL — Michael C. Bender (@MichaelCBender) June 18, 2021

As usual, Traitor Trump takes no blame for any of his actions and instead blames the person nearest to him -- in this case, his son-in-law. The former guy doesn't seem to understand that promoting white supremacy is not going to endear him to the Black community.

Instead of doing the right thing, Trump leverages every situation and how it affects himself and his ego and not the people that a sitting president is supposed to represent.

I doubt you'll see Mike Bender show up on Fox News or Newsmax any time soon.

I am pretty sure that Trump being angry at The Blacks is called critical racist theory. — Mr. Newberger (@jeremynewberger) June 18, 2021

Trump said: ‘I’ve done all this stuff for the Blacks...And they all f-----g hate me." This reminded me of @sethmeyers great joke at the 2011 White House Correspondents Dinner about Trump claiming he had a "great relationship" with "The Blacks." Seth translates what Trump meant: pic.twitter.com/aeTUbaiBZS — (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) June 18, 2021