A White House That Honors History And The TRUE Anti-fascists

A year ago, a tweet of this sort from the squatters in the Oval Office was unthinkable.
What a difference a year makes. I'm sorry 77 years hasn't made more of a difference. We salute these veterans on the anniversary of D-Day and their families.
On June 6th, 1944, Allied forces arrived on the shores of Normandy in what was the largest amphibious assault in history: D-Day.
That evening, President Franklin D. Roosevelt took to the radio. From the White House, he broadcasted an update to the American people: pic.twitter.com/9NZ1PvsmCq
