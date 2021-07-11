2021 Summer Subscription/Donation Drive

We need your help now more than ever. Please subscribe or donate to us on a recurring or one-time basis.

Politics
Read time: 1 minute
comments

Bartiromo Boosts Trump's Lies About 'Love At That Rally' On Jan. 6

Fox News host Maria Bartiromo on Sunday allowed former President Donald Trump to lie about his loss in the 2020 presidential election, and his incitement of the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.
By David

Fox News host Maria Bartiromo on Sunday allowed former President Donald Trump to lie about his loss in the 2020 presidential election and his incitement of the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

During an interview on Fox News, Trump told Bartiromo that he won the "rigged" election in a "landslide," which is not true.

Trump also defended his supporters who rioted at the Capitol on Jan. 6.

"There was a rally called," he explained. "It was called by people -- patriots and they asked me if I'd speak and I did and it was a very mild-mannered speech."

"There was such love at that rally," the former president continued. "They were there for one reason: the rigged election. They felt the election was rigged and that's why they were there and they were peaceful people, these were great people. The crowd was unbelievable. And I mentioned the word love. The love in the air, I've never seen anything like it."

Trump also defended rioter Ashli Babbitt, who was killed after she invaded the Capitol.

"Who is the person who shot an innocent, wonderful, incredible woman?" he asked. "Who shot Ashli Babbitt? People want to know. And why?"

We Need Your Help Now More Than Ever

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook and social media are drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or subscribe for an ad-free experience.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team