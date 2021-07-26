Chris Christie: Republicans Feel 'Indoctrinated' If They Get Vaccinated

On Sunday's This Week panel discussion, the Delta variant was the main topic of discussion since it's raging in unvaccinated people.

Former Gov. Chris Christie of New Jersey, who was hospitalized for COVID says he's pinpointed the problem with some Republicans on vaccines.

First he claimed lockdowns didn't work in New York and New Jersey, but how does he know? The infections and death totals might have been significantly worse without the lockdowns since they were the first to be hit hard and the Trump administration was not prepared.

"The vaccines do work," Christie conceded. "And I think that every focus group I've been in with Republicans who are not vaccinated, you have to walk them through the logic of this."

Why is there a need to walk through "the logic" of being vaccinated? You and I both know it's because as soon as Trump was ousted, Republicans and the right-wing media thought it was good politically for them to denounce safety measures and vaccines.

"What they don't want is to be indoctrinated," he blustered. "They're willing to be vaccinated. They don't want to be indoctrinated." [Fact check: They're not willing to be vaccinated]

Indoctrinated to what, he did not discuss. Again we know the conspiracy theories that the GOP has done little to debunk. How does a vaccination indoctrinate anyone anyway?

As soon as Traitor Trump finally told the American people on March 11, 2020, that coronavirus was indeed a pandemic, the need to create vaccines was paramount to the American people, whether Republican or Democrat.

Then Christie blamed the Biden administration for failing to educate these assholes.

"And so let's be smart about this. And I think that one of the places where our leaders have fallen down is they're not explaining it," he said. "They're just saying, get vaccinated. And these -- these folks do not respond to being ordered to do those things."

Some people that are actually vaccine hesitant can be convinced if they do talk to their doctor or medical professionals. I've seen it happen in my family. But the majority of the MAGA/QAnon cult will not even listen to their own doctors.

Fox News and their ilk have been doing everything in the power to drive a wedge through the American population on COVID, all in an effort to win elections.

F**k your health and f**k your safety is their rallying cry.