FBI Arrests Roman Gladiator Who Went To Capitol Riot

The one common theme running through all these arrests, now well over 500, is that the participants are all likely certifiably insane. Case in point, Nathan Entrekin who wore a Roman Gladiator costume for some reason I can't be bothered to figure out, something from the Book of Mormon apparently.

Source: Huffington Post

Nathan Wayne Entrekin, a man who wore a Roman gladiator costume to the Jan. 6 Capitol riot in support of former President Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election, was arrested by federal authorities on Thursday. Entrekin, whom online “sedition hunters” had dubbed “Caesar No Salad,” wore his costume to portray Captain Moroni, a figure from the Book of Mormon who ― as spelled out in Entrekin’s FBI affidavit ― “sought to defend the liberties of his people ― the Nephites ― from another group ― the Amalickiahites ― that wanted to overthrow democracy and install a king.” He was arrested in Cottonwood, Arizona. A tipster contacted the FBI about Entrekin on Jan. 11, and the FBI was able to confirm his identity through “a review of public databases and open source intelligence (OSINT)” as well as an interview with Entrekin on Feb. 2.

Entrekin also recorded his lawbreaking antics for his mother, saying on video, “I’m here, Mom! This is my flag! I made it, Mom. I made it to the top. Mom, look, I made it to the top, to the top here. Look at all the patriots here. Haha, if I can make it up that, anybody can. I’m here for Trump. Four more years, Donald Trump! Our rightful president!"

But later, things turned darker.

“Here comes the riot police, Mom.”

And it finally dawned on him that this rioting thing might not have been such a good idea after all.

“Oh shit. Oh, Mom. I don’t think you want to be here, Mom. I mean you do want to be here, but in spirit. Yeah, haha. Oh my gosh. Oh my gosh. What happened? Holy shit. Oh my gosh, they broke the . . . oh shoot, they looted. Oh shit. I gotta go. We gotta go, we gotta get out of here.”

And so on.

Trump sent his army of broken people to the U.S. Capitol and now hundreds of them will spend the rest of their miserable lives regretting it.