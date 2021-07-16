Fox's Next Big Lie: Biden 'Colluding With Facebook'

Starting early this morning with Fox and Friends, Fox News has been hyping a new outrage about 'Republicans being censored by big tech.'

The White House is telling Facebook that there are a dozen very specific live accounts on their platform whose purpose appears to be pushing a disinformation CAMPAIGN against the Covid 19 vaccine. That campaign will kill Americans.

America's Newsroomco-host Bill Hemmer purposely misrepresented new White House efforts to curtail the spread of misinformation about COVID and vaccines with social media companies.

Fox News producers clipped a short segment from Jen Psaki's press briefing yesterday and made believe the Biden administration is in cahoots with big tech to cancel conservative voices yet again.

"That is a soundbite everybody is talking about," Hemmer huffed and puffed.

(This is the soundbite Fox News and right-wing media are hyping, he means.)

"Press secretary Jen Psaki admitted that the administration is colluding with big tech to weed out certain posts online."

How does a Fox News host characterize trying to stop disinformation and absolute lies about Covid "certain posts online?" That in itself is a flat-out lie.

Hemmer continued, "This is all going to pour a lot of fuel on the fire of questions about censorship."

America's Newsroom then brought on Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT) to discuss their latest faux outrage.

Hemmer said, "Four dangerous words 'consulting with big tech' what about it?"

Sen. Lee exclaimed, "The government can't censor speech. The First Amendment makes that very clear. Private for-profit corporations can make their own decisions, but what it's doing then, collusion with the government. It starts to look to me an awful lot like a First Amendment violation."

Fox News has been running with this all day.

Trying to save lives and curtail the spread of the pandemic after a new surge is overtaking the country because of rapid and disgusting misinformation and outright lies on social media is their cause cé·lè·bre.

Only foreign governments (Russia) trying to influence the weak-willed, the anti-VAXers, and MAGA cultists are promoting the serial disinformation online.

Why is Fox News protecting them?

We know why.

It's despicable.

Here is Jen Psaki's entire briefing on the matter that Fox News choose to go full Breitbart on it.

Yahoo News has a good review of what Psaki said and what the Biden administration is actually doing.