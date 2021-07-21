Politics
Read time: 1 minute
comments

Kentucky Republican Compares Dr Fauci With Cult Leader Jim Jones

Rep. Regina Huff, R-Williamsburg, tweeted photos of cult leader Jim Jones and top White House medical adviser Dr Anthony Fauci Tuesday morning.
By Ed Scarce
7 hours ago by Ed Scarce
Views:

Apparently, Huff later clarified that she was talking about mandates for vaccinations, not the vaccinations themselves. That people are free to choose whether to get vaccinated or not. So helpful.

If voters keep electing internet trolls to their legislatures though this is the sort of thing they should expect. But in Republican circles getting attention is what it's all about, even if you degrade political discourse as Regina Huff just did.

Source: Louisville Courier-Journal

Kentucky's House Education Committee chairwoman is under fire after appearing to compare efforts to encourage COVID-19 vaccinations to the Jonestown massacre.

Rep. Regina Huff, R-Williamsburg, tweeted photos of cult leader Jim Jones and top White House medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci Tuesday morning.

Jones' photo includes a textbox saying, "I persuaded over 900 people to drink my Koolaid" — a reference to the hundreds of people in Jones' cult who drank poisoned Kool-aid and died in a mass murder-suicide in 1978.

With the obvious point, or at least obvious to anyone not in the death cult now known as the Republican Party:

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team