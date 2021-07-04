Marjorie Taylor Greene Releases Whites-Only July 4th Video

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) on Sunday released a July 4th montage that predominately featured white people.

Greene first revealed the video on Twitter.

"America is the greatest country on earth and American Patriots like you must never stop fighting for it!" she wrote.

In the video, Greene explains that she spoke to Americans in Dallas, Georgia as they were preparing for the July 4th parade.

"Be sure to take some time to remember that freedom isn't free," Greene says, "and how wonderful and what a blessing it is to be an American."

Throughout the video, the Georgia Republican poses with scores of people who all appear to be white.

"Have a great and wonderful day today," she concludes. "God bless you all."

