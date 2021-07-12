Meet Katie Porter's Fascist Opponent Nick Taurus

Katie Porter's town hall was disrupted by a new challenger who is emblematic of today's Republican party -- fascist, vocal, and violent. Nick Taurus is a special kind of fascist who trained for his current crusade in hard-right Hungary. A self-professed American nationalist and Roman Catholic, he used hard-right brownshirt tactics to interrupt a family event and town hall meeting.

Taurus was so disruptive he caused fights at a town hall event on Sunday Porter had structured as a family event. Children were with their parents in the park, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Taurus called his fellow fascists to confront Porter on his Instagram account, where he wrote, “Katie Porter is a far-left ideologue supported by Bay Area academics, the billionaire class and foreign lobbies! Her America Last policies are awful for the 45th district and we intend to voice our displeasure.”

And so they came. And they were so rude, vicious and violent that a scuffle broke out that had to be broken up by police.

Taurus led a chant at one point of "America first! America first!" before asking members of the audience if they were from America, according to the Times.

Later, Taurus posted video, along with this gem on his Instagram: "Porter Supporters are deranged, dysgenic, freaks, TOTAL ANIMALS! We will not cower from the globalists, even when outnumbered."

"It is disappointing that a small but vocal group of attendees, who advertised a 'confrontation rally,' created unsafe conditions at a planned family-friendly event," Porter wrote in a statement. "While I absolutely respect their right to disagree, their disturbance disrespected all the families who attended and were ready to engage in a thoughtful, civil and safe way."

"My team and I are evaluating next steps, but my promise to Orange County families is that I will continue to hold town halls and to be in conversation with them," Porter vowed.

Oliver Willis dug into Nick Taurus and it turns out he's a real piece of work.

Taurus' official campaign website describes his candidacy thus: "Our Movement of 'Christ, Country, Community,' Starts in Orange County!"

"I am an American nationalist and Roman Catholic who is most concerned with addressing the issues surrounding immigration, vaccination and Critical Race Theory," says his "about" page (my emphasis added).

And that's the mild part. His social media is something else again. Here's a snippet, but there's much, much more:

Referencing Caitlin Jenner's campaign for governor of California, Taurus wrote on April 26, "How could anyone that identifies as Christian or Conservative, vote for a h0m0sexu@l or tr@nny? Their very lifestyle is an affront to God." Taurus has also praised white supremacist Nick Fuentes. In the caption of a selfie with Fuentes he posted on June 30, Taurus wrote, "This guy is the truth and it was an absolute honor to meet him! AMERICA FIRST IS INEVITABLE!" The slogan "America First is inevitable" has been used by Fuentes and his white supremacist allies as a rallying cry. After former police officer Derek Chauvin was convicted on April 20 in the murder of George Floyd, Taurus unleashed a barrage of posts, writing, "Current mood following the Chauvin verdict. #JOKECOUNTRY #DEATHTOAMERICA."

Katie Porter won her district by 7 points over a typical California Republican, such as they are. This has inspired the fascists and haters to run for office -- especially since there is really not much of a Republican Party left in California beyond these types. I fully expect more candidates like this to pop up, especially in Orange County and surrounds.