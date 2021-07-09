WATCH: Sinema And Manchin Are Santorum Puppets And GOP Punchlines

As if we needed more proof that Sens. Joe Manchin and Krysten Sinema are doing heavy lifting for the Republicans' fascist, oppressive agenda, we now have audio and video evidence. Thanks to Lauren Windsor, who has been doing the lord's work by attending these nazi recruiting and fundraising meetings, headlined by chief Pennsylvania wingnut, former Sen. Rick Santorum, we have recordings of Santorum and others urging donors to call the allegedly Democratic senators to thank them for holding the line on the filibuster.

The newly released UnderCurrent video begins and ends with Santorum, who first insists how anti-American it is to do "the people's will." He says, "No, no, no, no, we don't want the people's will to be done immediately, because you have the passions of the majority that, that, remember, our constitution was set up to protect who? Minority. Minority rights." How, when it comes to power dynamics, white Christian men and women have been in the minority, or needed Constitutional protection, is a mystery to me.

Then we have Rep. Andy Biggs, the Colorado Arizona* dumbass expressing gratitude for Sinema and Manchin, and how without them, the filibuster would be blown out of the water and the GOP agenda would be "dead meat."

Then we have Rep. Byron Donalds, Florida Republican (who is also Black) whose greatest usefulness to top Republicans is to make white people feel comfortable about their klan kards, acting like the comic relief for the crowd. He's got the crowd laughing it up while talking about how he pretends to empathize with Manchin and Sinema who are clearly too stupid to know better.

"I like it when AOC is going after Joe Manchin, like this is great for me, you know, it makes my job easier as a conservative because, you know, 'Hey, guys, you know, ah, I'm really sorry you're having to go through that. That's just a shame,'" Donalds says to raucous laughter. "'Nobody should just be, nobody should be treated like this. I just really thank you for standing for the country,'" he mocked, feigning earnestness.

Then he gave a master class on how to further manipulate Manchin and Sinema, by teaching proper phone etiquette.

"[I]f you want to do one thing to keep the republic afloat, call Joe Manchin's office, call Kyrsten Sinema's office — be polite — smile as you talk on the phone. You know, if you talk on the phone with a smile, your voice sounds better," he coached the likely all-white audience, who laughed conspiratorially...it's likely the only time they've been taken into the confidence of a Black person, don'tchyaknow, this is exciting for all these Jim Crow-curious folks.

Donalds went on with his advice, "Just be like, 'Hi, I'm here to talk to Senator Joe Manchin and thank him for keeping the filibuster intact. You know, I'm just a Republican voter from state X, doesn't matter. I just want to say thank you.' Because what's happening up here is the fact that they've decided not to blow open the filibuster, in a lot of respects, it's going to save the republic from the worst things that the left wants to do and HR-1 is the tip of the iceberg."

Republicans will disregard the millions of Black voices telling them they need better access to voting for decades, but if they can find two or three Black people who will regurgitate the GOP's sickening oppressive goals, they'll help them get elected in a Republican district and parade them around for white people to feel good about their own racism.

Sidenote: If Black people want to be Republican, it's not for me, a white person, to criticize them. The way Black people move through the damage and trauma of 400+ years of white supremacy is not my lane to judge. Furthermore, if some Black citizens join Republicans to make life under white supremacy easier for whatever reasons, that's still ultimately the fault of white supremacy. Let's remember who the real villains are, here.

The video ends with Santorum again pleading with people to understand that once the filibuster is gone, it's gone forever. He practically begs them to call the two Democratic senators blocking filibuster reform/removal: Sinema and Manchin. "So, please, if any of you have any thoughts about the idea that a filibuster removal was a good deal, and I know the previous president was for it and still is. It's a bad idea. Call Joe Manchin and say thank you. Seriously. Call Krysten Sinema and say thank you," says Ex-Senator Frothy.

Could it be any clearer which side is the one that needs to be making the phone calls to Sinema and Manchin? Remember Rep. Donalds' advice...smile when you talk to their staff on the phone, telling them all hell will break loose if they're the reason HR-1 is killed.

*We regret the error. Andy Biggs is, and always has been, an Arizona dumbass - Ed.