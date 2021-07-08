2021 Summer Subscription/Donation Drive

Whack Job Rep. Chip Roy Admits 'We Want 10 More Months Of Chaos'

Extremist nut job from Texas says Republicans want chaos until the midterms.
By Susie Madrak

As we have seen, "conservative" is now a more polite term for extremism. Rep. Chip Roy brags that he's a "real conservative," and the Texas showboat certainly fits that definition. (Before he was elected, he was chief of staff to Ted Cruz. Don't sleep on this guy, he's going places.)

Here he is, speaking to a group called "Patriot Voices", along with Little Ricky Santorum.Via Business Insider:

Republican Rep. Chip Roy doubled down on Wednesday after a secret recording of a Capitol Hill event last week caught the Texas lawmaker hoping for "18 more months of chaos and the inability to get stuff done" so Republicans could take control of Congress in 2022.

In a video posted by Democratic activist Lauren Windsor on Tuesday, Roy can be heard responding to a question about ongoing infrastructure negotiations between President Joe Biden and Congress.

"I mean honestly right now, for the next 18 months, our job is to do everything that we can to slow all of that down to get to December of 2022, and then get in here and lead," Roy was filmed saying, without his apparent knowledge.

It's not as if we didn't know this already, It's obviously the Republican plan. But it's always useful to catch them saying it out loud. Despite opposing the Stop The Steal movement, Roy has been hailed as "the future of the Republican party."

