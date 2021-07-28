Misc
Woman Regains Vision After 15 Years Of Blindness

After surgery, woman regains vision after 15 years of blindness, sees family again.
A woman known only as Connie, was misdiagnosed with glaucoma and lost her vision. She was blind for 15 years before being correctly diagnosed with cataracts, an easily operable condition.

She had the operations in November of 2018. After the first one, she had an incredibly and perfectly understandable emotional moment:

“When they took my patch off the next day the first thing I saw was the nurse’s eyebrow, eyelashes, and pupil and I started crying,” Connie said. “She had me read an eye chart and the first line I read was 20/20.

She has seen her eldest granddaughter for the first time since she was an infant and see her other grandkids for the very first time.

Even her guide service dog, Talulah Mae, has a happy ending. She is now a much loved family pet and has a job as a unit clerk at UCHealth.

