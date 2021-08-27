AOC, Others, Call For Increase On Refugee Cap For Afghans

Reps. Barbara Lee, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and more than 60 other House Democrats on Thursday urged the Biden administration to raise the U.S. refugee admissions cap to at least 200,000 for Fiscal Year 2022, a demand that came after at least 90 Afghans were killed in an attack near Kabul's international airport.

In a letter (pdf) to President Joe Biden, 66 Democratic lawmakers wrote that "as the people of Afghanistan face an unfolding tragedy, the United States must open its doors to refugees fleeing the devastating consequences of a 20-year U.S. military occupation and 40 years of U.S.-fueled war."

"To ensure their safety, we urge you to increase the U.S. Refugee Admissions Program cap to no less than 200,000 when you issue your Presidential Determination on Refugee Admissions for Fiscal Year (FY) 2022 before October 1st," the letter reads. "We also urge you to expand humanitarian parole to provide refuge to vulnerable Afghans."

Earlier this year, Biden set the Fiscal Year 2021 refugee cap at 62,500 after he faced backlash over his earlier plans to keep in place the historically low 15,000-person limit imposed by the Trump administration.

As the Washington Post reported last week, the Biden White House "showed little public urgency to expedite visas for Afghans in the months before and immediately after Biden's announcement in April that the United States would pull U.S. forces out" of Afghanistan.

The House Democrats sent their letter as the Biden administration is racing to complete the U.S. troop withdrawal by August 31. Thus far, U.S. President Joe Biden has resisted pressure—from Republicans, Democrats, and European allies—to push back the exit deadline.

In the aftermath of Thursday's attack, Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) said in an appearance on MSNBC that "this is the human cost of war."

"This is what makes war immoral," she continued. "And when it comes to the devastation we have seen in Afghanistan, the United States plays a role... We have a responsibility to make a home for the people whose lives have been upended by interventionist U.S. foreign policy."

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.), a Somali refugee and one of the signatories of the new letter, wrote in an op-ed for CNN Friday morning that while the president "deserves credit for the evacuating over 70,000 people from Kabul in the past week alone," there are "tens of thousands more who need our help."

"My office alone has received over 5,000 requests from people trying to get family members and colleagues out of Afghanistan just in the past two weeks—representing tens of thousands of individuals who are afraid for their lives," Omar noted. "Thursday's terrorist attack on Afghans and U.S. service members was yet another reminder of the terror the people of Afghanistan continue to face."

"We should not let paperwork and bureaucracy be a death sentence," Omar added. "Much like we did in the wake of Vietnam, we must allow Afghan citizens to emigrate here immediately using national interest waivers and humanitarian parole—which the administration has the legal authority to do."

Read the House Democrats' full letter: