Even Karl Rove Is Bashing Madison Cawthorn

Cawthorn has gone through most of his cash on himself. Are you surprised?
By John Amato
You know it's bad when Karl Rove starts to get up in your business.

Rep. Madison Cawthorn continues to focus on promoting Trumpist lies instead of fulfilling his elected duties. He instead travels around the country promoting Trump's Big Lie while trying to glorify himself. Karl Rove is not impressed.

During a July executive meeting of 11th District GOP officials that included Cawthorn, Rove is reported to have told Cawthorn to stop using donor money on airfare and expensive hotels.

It's been revealed that Rep. Cawthorn spent over $11,000 to stay at swanky hotels like the Waldorf Astoria in Orlando, Florida.

Rove wants the Congressman to focus more on Western North Carolina and less on traveling around the country.

“Don’t get too far over into campaigning nationwide. Don’t neglect the people back home," Rove warned.

If it's his own money then that would be fine, but he's using his donors' money to fund his trips around the country to focus on grievance politics.

He's already burnt through much of his coffers at this point.

Wendy Nevarez, a GOP primary challenger nailed him perfectly.

Large out-of-state donations amount to the congressman being "bought," she said. "He is the swamp."

Cawthorn has already ignored the massive floods in his district. Spending donor funds on staying at the Waldorf Astoria is not helping Cawthorn's community, but he's only interested in being a Fox News star and a beloved MAGA cultist.

In that regard, he's been successful.

