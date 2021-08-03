Four January 6 Officers Have Committed Suicide

Two more police officers that defended the US Capitol from insurrectionists on January 6th have committed suicide.

This makes the fourth officer to end his life after responding to the attack against the US Capitol against the Trump mob.

CNN's Brianna Keilar reported on the facts and said this is terrible news.

CNN law enforcement correspondent Whitney Wild said, "The toll of that day continues to grow."

Officers Kyle DeFreytag, and Gunther Hashida are the latest officers to end their life after being involved in the insurrection.

I'm sure Republicans will call them weak since they are re-writing happened at the US Capitol to protect Traitor Trump and some are claiming the seditionists were only some 'tourists' who wanted to see the Capitol.

On Twitter, Brianna Keilar took aim at Fox Hosts using the officers "as a punchline."

It's shameful how Fox hosts are vilifying the officers who protected the Capitol on January 6th while downplaying the attack.



Four officers from that day have now died by suicide. 150+ officers were injured. Their service should not be a punchline. pic.twitter.com/1GAoWokCy6 — Brianna Keilar (@brikeilarcnn) August 3, 2021

Fred Wellman also commented:

Fox and their propagandists spent the week mocking Capitol and Metro police for seeking counseling and showing raw emotions over the mental wounds they sustained in vicious hand-to-hand combat with 1/6 terrorists. Chinless losers and vetbro’s thought their suffering was funny. https://t.co/lTxZ3d2dUp — Fred Wellman (@FPWellman) August 3, 2021