Fox News Claims Covid-19 Is A Distraction From Afghanistan

Fox News suggested in a segment on Sunday that Covid-19 is being used to distract the country from the U.S. military withdrawal from Afghanistan.
"The White House was busy making headlines this week -- but not about our Afghanistan response," Fox News host Rachel Campos-Duffy claimed. "The president instead announcing he will give a booster shot and mandating the vaccine for nursing homes staff. But is this just an attempt to distract the American people away from the Afghanistan crisis?"

"The Administration has spoken as much about Afghanistan as it has about Covid," she admitted before welcoming Fox News medical contributor Dr. Marty Makary to opine on the subject.

"There have been daily headline-grabbing announcements from the White House with no new supporting data," Makary complained. "And then on Thursday, they hit the nuclear button and said the FDA is going to grant full approval [for Covid-19 vaccines] and they gave those details yesterday."

"Medical advice should be exempt from partisan manipulation and news announcements like this," he added. "When we politicize Covid right now for the sake of changing the news cycle, it damages that great credibility and public trust of the medical profession."

According to the New York Times, Americans experienced about 1,000 deaths daily from Covid-19 last week. There were no American deaths reported in Afghanistan.

